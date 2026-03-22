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Cuba's Power Grid Crisis: A Triple Blackout Blow

Cuba's power grid suffered its third collapse in March due to deteriorating infrastructure and a US-imposed oil blockade. The Cuban Electric Union reported a total blackout, citing a failure at a key thermoelectric plant. Frequent outages, fuel shortages, and political tensions exacerbate the energy crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 22-03-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 12:03 IST
Cuba's Power Grid Crisis: A Triple Blackout Blow
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In a significant blow to an already strained infrastructure, Cuba experienced a nationwide power failure on Saturday, marking the third blackout this month. The crisis stems from a failing power grid exacerbated by a US-imposed oil blockade aimed at pressuring the Cuban government.

The Cuban Electric Union, under the Ministry of Energy and Mines, attributed the blackout to the unexpected breakdown of a generating unit at the Nuevitas thermoelectric plant. The incident led to a cascading failure, affecting the entire island's power supply. Efforts are underway to restore electricity, prioritizing essential services such as hospitals and water systems.

The outages reflect deeper systemic issues, including aging infrastructure and acute fuel shortages. These challenges, coupled with geopolitical tensions and US sanctions, have left the population grappling with disrupted daily lives and economic hardships. The Trump administration's pressure campaign includes demands for political reform in exchange for lifting sanctions, thereby intensifying the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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