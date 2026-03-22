Tragedy at Manjhi Ghat: The Loss of Young Khushi

A suspected suicide case has shaken the Ballia district, as a 14-year-old girl's body was discovered under a bridge in the Saryu River. The girl, identified as Khushi Yadav, reportedly left her home four days prior after a dispute with her family.

Local authorities were alerted when passersby spotted the body under the Manjhi Ghat bridge at Chand Diyar village. The girl's departure on March 19 led police to suspect she had taken her own life by jumping from the bridge that same day.

The police have launched a thorough investigation following the tragic discovery, as the young girl's body was sent for an autopsy. The community mourns the loss of a young life amid the ongoing inquiry.