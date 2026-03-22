Left Menu

Tragedy at Manjhi Ghat: The Loss of Young Khushi

The body of 14-year-old Khushi Yadav was discovered under a bridge in the Saryu River, suspected to have committed suicide following a family argument. The tragic incident is being investigated by police, with the body sent for autopsy after it was found by passersby in Ballia district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 22-03-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 12:04 IST
Tragedy at Manjhi Ghat: The Loss of Young Khushi
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected suicide case has shaken the Ballia district, as a 14-year-old girl's body was discovered under a bridge in the Saryu River. The girl, identified as Khushi Yadav, reportedly left her home four days prior after a dispute with her family.

Local authorities were alerted when passersby spotted the body under the Manjhi Ghat bridge at Chand Diyar village. The girl's departure on March 19 led police to suspect she had taken her own life by jumping from the bridge that same day.

The police have launched a thorough investigation following the tragic discovery, as the young girl's body was sent for an autopsy. The community mourns the loss of a young life amid the ongoing inquiry.

TRENDING

1
Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
3
Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

 Global
4
Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026