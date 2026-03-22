Naga Chaitanya's Stellar Win: 'Thandel' Shines at 2025 Telangana Gaddar Film Awards

Actor Naga Chaitanya's role in 'Thandel' earned him the prestigious Best Actor Award at the 2025 Telangana Gaddar Film Awards.

The ceremony, held on March 19, celebrated the achievements in Telugu cinema, recognizing the year's best performances and films.

Chaitanya expressed heartfelt thanks to the cast, crew, and Telangana officials for their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)