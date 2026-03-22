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Naga Chaitanya's Stellar Win: 'Thandel' Shines at 2025 Telangana Gaddar Film Awards

'Thandel' marked a memorable milestone for actor Naga Chaitanya, who received the Best Actor Award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Award 2025. The film, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, features Chaitanya as Indian fisherman Raju. The actor expressed gratitude to the cast, crew, and officials during the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:45 IST
Naga Chaitanya's Stellar Win: 'Thandel' Shines at 2025 Telangana Gaddar Film Awards
Naga Chaitanya
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Naga Chaitanya's role in 'Thandel' earned him the prestigious Best Actor Award at the 2025 Telangana Gaddar Film Awards.

The ceremony, held on March 19, celebrated the achievements in Telugu cinema, recognizing the year's best performances and films.

Chaitanya expressed heartfelt thanks to the cast, crew, and Telangana officials for their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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