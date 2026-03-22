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Dortmund Parts Ways with Sports Director Sebastian Kehl

Borussia Dortmund announced the immediate end of its collaboration with sports director Sebastian Kehl. Both parties mutually agreed on this decision. The club will soon provide details regarding Kehl's successor, highlighting the ongoing transitions within the management team of this esteemed football institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:05 IST
Dortmund Parts Ways with Sports Director Sebastian Kehl
Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has officially announced the immediate termination of its collaboration with sports director Sebastian Kehl. This decision comes following a mutual agreement between both parties.

The announcement marks a significant change in the club's management structure, as Kehl had been a prominent figure within the organization.

Dortmund assured fans and stakeholders that details regarding Kehl's successor will be provided in the near future, indicating a transitional phase in the club's leadership.

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