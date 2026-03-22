Dortmund Parts Ways with Sports Director Sebastian Kehl

Borussia Dortmund has officially announced the immediate termination of its collaboration with sports director Sebastian Kehl. This decision comes following a mutual agreement between both parties.

The announcement marks a significant change in the club's management structure, as Kehl had been a prominent figure within the organization.

Dortmund assured fans and stakeholders that details regarding Kehl's successor will be provided in the near future, indicating a transitional phase in the club's leadership.