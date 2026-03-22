Borussia Dortmund Parts Ways with Kehl

Borussia Dortmund, the renowned German football club, has officially terminated its collaboration with Sebastian Kehl, effective immediately. This unexpected announcement has stirred discussions across the sports community.

The club, known for its rich history and competitive spirit, is now tasked with appointing a successor to Kehl. Details on potential candidates remain undisclosed, but the decision is expected in due course.

The move signals a significant shift within the management structure of Borussia Dortmund, sparking curiosity about the club's future strategies. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)