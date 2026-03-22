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Borussia Dortmund Parts Ways with Kehl

Borussia Dortmund has announced the termination of its collaboration with Sebastian Kehl, effective immediately. The football club is expected to announce a successor for Kehl soon. This change marks a significant shift in the club's management and strategic direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:02 IST
Borussia Dortmund Parts Ways with Kehl
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Borussia Dortmund, the renowned German football club, has officially terminated its collaboration with Sebastian Kehl, effective immediately. This unexpected announcement has stirred discussions across the sports community.

The club, known for its rich history and competitive spirit, is now tasked with appointing a successor to Kehl. Details on potential candidates remain undisclosed, but the decision is expected in due course.

The move signals a significant shift within the management structure of Borussia Dortmund, sparking curiosity about the club's future strategies. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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