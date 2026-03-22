Tragedy in Qatar: Helicopter Crash Claims Seven Lives

A tragic helicopter crash occurred in Qatar's territorial waters, killing seven individuals, as confirmed by Qatar and Turkey on Sunday.

The accident was attributed to a technical malfunction during routine duty, according to the Qatari and Turkish defense ministries. The casualties included four Qatari armed forces personnel, one member from the Qatar-Turkey joint forces, and two technicians.

Despite the incident, Turkey's defense ministry emphasized that existing military cooperation and coordination activities between the two nations continue without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)