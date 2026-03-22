Tragedy in Qatar: Helicopter Crash Claims Seven Lives
Seven individuals were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters, reportedly due to a technical malfunction. The victims included Qatari armed forces personnel, joint forces member, and technicians. Turkey and Qatar assure ongoing military cooperation amid the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:07 IST
A tragic helicopter crash occurred in Qatar's territorial waters, killing seven individuals, as confirmed by Qatar and Turkey on Sunday.
The accident was attributed to a technical malfunction during routine duty, according to the Qatari and Turkish defense ministries. The casualties included four Qatari armed forces personnel, one member from the Qatar-Turkey joint forces, and two technicians.
Despite the incident, Turkey's defense ministry emphasized that existing military cooperation and coordination activities between the two nations continue without disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)