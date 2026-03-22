Larsen & Toubro Resilient Amid Middle East Conflict

Larsen & Toubro, a major player in engineering, procurement, and construction, reports minimal disruption from the ongoing Middle East conflict, with 95% of projects continuing operations. Despite the conflict's escalation following attacks involving the US, Israel, and Iran, the company sees potential long-term opportunities in the region.

The primary concerns are logistics and supply chain disruptions, with a notable impact on revenues only if these issues persist beyond three months. According to Deputy Managing Director Subramanian Sarma, although 5% of projects in the region are stalled, the impact on the topline is currently insignificant.

With an adaptive supply strategy and a robust management committee, L&T remains optimistic about overcoming present challenges. The company is exploring alternative supply routes and anticipates growth opportunities in post-conflict reconstruction and renewable energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)