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Larsen & Toubro Resilient Amid Middle East Conflict

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) sees minimal business impact from the ongoing Middle East conflict, with 95% of their projects continuing unaffected. Key challenges include logistics and supply chain disruptions, potentially leading to revenue risks. L&T remains optimistic about long-term opportunities in the region despite current challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:08 IST
Larsen & Toubro Resilient Amid Middle East Conflict
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Larsen & Toubro, a major player in engineering, procurement, and construction, reports minimal disruption from the ongoing Middle East conflict, with 95% of projects continuing operations. Despite the conflict's escalation following attacks involving the US, Israel, and Iran, the company sees potential long-term opportunities in the region.

The primary concerns are logistics and supply chain disruptions, with a notable impact on revenues only if these issues persist beyond three months. According to Deputy Managing Director Subramanian Sarma, although 5% of projects in the region are stalled, the impact on the topline is currently insignificant.

With an adaptive supply strategy and a robust management committee, L&T remains optimistic about overcoming present challenges. The company is exploring alternative supply routes and anticipates growth opportunities in post-conflict reconstruction and renewable energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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