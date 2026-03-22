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Trump's Coin Controversy: A Golden Frontier

A commemorative 24-karat gold coin featuring President Trump is set to be minted for the 250th anniversary of the United States. The coin's approval raises questions about legality, as US law prohibits living presidents on currency. Critics argue the coin reflects monarchical tendencies instead of democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:27 IST
Trump's Coin Controversy: A Golden Frontier
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  • Country:
  • United States

A 24-karat gold coin depicting President Donald Trump is approved to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, stirring debates over its legality and symbolism.

The US Commission on Fine Arts approved the coin design, illustrating Trump at the Resolute Desk. The planned minting is only the second such recognition for a living president, after Calvin Coolidge in 1926.

Criticism emerged from Democrats, labeling the move as contrary to American democratic values, akin to monarchical practices. The US Treasury remains committed to its exclusive collector's edition for the nation's semiquincentennial celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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