Trump's Coin Controversy: A Golden Frontier

A 24-karat gold coin depicting President Donald Trump is approved to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, stirring debates over its legality and symbolism.

The US Commission on Fine Arts approved the coin design, illustrating Trump at the Resolute Desk. The planned minting is only the second such recognition for a living president, after Calvin Coolidge in 1926.

Criticism emerged from Democrats, labeling the move as contrary to American democratic values, akin to monarchical practices. The US Treasury remains committed to its exclusive collector's edition for the nation's semiquincentennial celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)