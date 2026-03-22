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Espionage Threat: Air Force Employee Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

An employee at an Indian Air Force station in Assam has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistani operatives. The arrest, part of a joint operation by Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence, revealed the suspect’s espionage activities since 2023. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:06 IST
Espionage Threat: Air Force Employee Arrested for Spying for Pakistan
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In a significant breakthrough, a civilian employee at an Indian Air Force base in Assam has been detained for allegedly spying for Pakistani operatives, Rajasthan Intelligence disclosed on Sunday.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar, the arrest resulted from a joint operation by Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence. The case originated with the apprehension of a suspect in Jaisalmer earlier this year.

Investigations are ongoing, with officials focusing on dismantling an extensive espionage network linked to the case. The accused was found to have exchanged sensitive Air Force details for money, escalating concerns over national security breaches.

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