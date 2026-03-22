Singh Siblings Shine at JSW Indian Open 2026

Local favorites Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh made headlines at the JSW Indian Open 2026 squash tournament, triumphing in the men's and women's singles finals held at CCI this Sunday.

In an all-Indian men's final, second-seed Abhay Singh showcased remarkable skill and strategy to defeat compatriot Veer Chotrani in straight games 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-4).

Anahat Singh outshone Egypt's Hana Moataz, winning 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6). Her agility and tactical brilliance distinguished her performance, granting her a consecutive title victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)