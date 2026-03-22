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Singh Siblings Shine at JSW Indian Open 2026

In an impressive display, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh clinched the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the JSW Indian Open 2026 squash tournament. Abhay dominated the men's final, overpowering Veer Chotrani, while Anahat showcased her prowess against Egypt's Hana Moataz to claim the women's crown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:05 IST
Singh Siblings Shine at JSW Indian Open 2026
Abhay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Local favorites Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh made headlines at the JSW Indian Open 2026 squash tournament, triumphing in the men's and women's singles finals held at CCI this Sunday.

In an all-Indian men's final, second-seed Abhay Singh showcased remarkable skill and strategy to defeat compatriot Veer Chotrani in straight games 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-4).

Anahat Singh outshone Egypt's Hana Moataz, winning 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6). Her agility and tactical brilliance distinguished her performance, granting her a consecutive title victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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