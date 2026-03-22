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India's Strategic Response to West Asia Conflict: Ensuring Security and Sustainability

The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assessed the impact of the West Asia conflict on India. During the meeting, strategies were formulated to ensure continued food, energy, and fuel security. Discussions included diversifying import sources, ensuring power availability, and exploring new export markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:04 IST
India's Strategic Response to West Asia Conflict: Ensuring Security and Sustainability
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On Sunday, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to evaluate the challenges posed by the West Asia conflict on India's critical needs including food, energy, and fuel security.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized a whole-of-government approach, calling for a dedicated group of ministers and secretaries to tackle the impact of the ongoing conflict. The discussions extended to immediate, medium, and long-term measures to sustain essential needs.

The CCS, comprising Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, also assessed sectors such as agriculture, petroleum, and power. Diversifying import sources for fertilizers and ensuring coal stock at power plants were key points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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