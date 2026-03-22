Fighter Didi: Mamata Banerjee's Battle for Bengali Identity

The Trinamool Congress has unveiled an animated teaser titled 'Fighter Didi,' positioning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a staunch defender of the Bengali identity. Released on Sunday, the video is part of the party's strategic efforts as the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections draw closer.

The 16-minute video carries potent political messaging intertwined with cinematic symbolism, depicting Mamata Banerjee as a protective figure against 'outsider forces.' With scenes of dark clouds and saffron-flagged silhouettes, the teaser aims to resonate with voters concerned about cultural identity and autonomy.

This campaign move, the second in its series, reflects the TMC's emphasis on regional pride and the safeguarding of cultural values against external political influences. As the BJP remains a formidable challenger, the narrative underscores Banerjee's image as a guardian of Bengal's traditions and cultural fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)