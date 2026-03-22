Mohanlal and Priyadarshan: A Cinematic Milestone

Renowned actor Mohanlal has announced his 100th film, which will mark yet another collaboration with celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan. The duo, who have successfully partnered on over 40 films, are united once more in this new cinematic venture.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Saturday, Mohanlal referred to the upcoming project as a 'landmark film.'

The film, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, represents a lifetime of storytelling and dedication, something Mohanlal says he's honored to witness up close.

(With inputs from agencies.)