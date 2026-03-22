Mohanlal and Priyadarshan: A Cinematic Milestone
Acclaimed actor Mohanlal announces his 100th film, marking another collaboration with renowned director Priyadarshan. The duo have worked on over 40 films together, and their upcoming project, produced by Antony Perumbavoor, is described by Mohanlal as a 'landmark film' representing a lifetime of stories and dedication to cinema.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:34 IST
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Renowned actor Mohanlal has announced his 100th film, which will mark yet another collaboration with celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan. The duo, who have successfully partnered on over 40 films, are united once more in this new cinematic venture.
In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Saturday, Mohanlal referred to the upcoming project as a 'landmark film.'
The film, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, represents a lifetime of storytelling and dedication, something Mohanlal says he's honored to witness up close.
(With inputs from agencies.)