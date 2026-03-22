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BJP's Nod to Modi's Milestone: A Tale of Service and Controversy

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record-breaking public service, marking 8,931 days as both CM and PM. The event highlighted support for Musi River's rejuvenation while criticizing Congress for displacing residents unjustly under the pretext of real estate development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:18 IST
BJP's Nod to Modi's Milestone: A Tale of Service and Controversy
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Telangana State BJP President N Ramchander Rao celebrated a landmark achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, recognizing his extensive tenure in public service as both Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

Rao praised Modi for reaching a remarkable 8,931 days in dual roles, surpassing former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling's record. He conveyed congratulations on behalf of Telangana's BJP and acknowledged Modi's unique contribution to India's political landscape.

Amidst the celebrations, Rao criticized the Congress government for its approach to Musi River's rejuvenation, accusing it of prioritizing real estate over citizen welfare and displacing many without cause. The BJP, he assured, would support those affected by such displacements.

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