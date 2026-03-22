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Delhi Assembly Budget Session Sparks Controversy with 'Kheer' Ceremony

The Delhi Assembly's Budget Session will start with a 'kheer' ceremony amid threats from the AAP to boycott if the suspension of four MLAs isn't revoked. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will attend and present the Economic Survey. Key issues and financial reports will be tabled during the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:16 IST
Delhi Assembly Budget Session Sparks Controversy with 'Kheer' Ceremony
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The Delhi Assembly is set to initiate its Budget Session with a traditional 'kheer' ceremony, though tensions arise as the AAP threatens a boycott.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, slated to join the ceremony, plans to present the Economic Survey report. Controversy stems from the continued suspension of four AAP legislators, a move the opposition deems undemocratic.

The session will see discussions on constituency issues and the presentation of crucial financial audits, including the Controller and Auditor General's reports on Delhi's fiscal management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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