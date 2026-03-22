Delhi Assembly Budget Session Sparks Controversy with 'Kheer' Ceremony

The Delhi Assembly is set to initiate its Budget Session with a traditional 'kheer' ceremony, though tensions arise as the AAP threatens a boycott.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, slated to join the ceremony, plans to present the Economic Survey report. Controversy stems from the continued suspension of four AAP legislators, a move the opposition deems undemocratic.

The session will see discussions on constituency issues and the presentation of crucial financial audits, including the Controller and Auditor General's reports on Delhi's fiscal management.

(With inputs from agencies.)