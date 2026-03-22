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Congress Announces Family Candidates Amidst Bypoll Tensions

The Congress party has officially announced Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as candidates for the Bagalkot and Davangere South assembly bypolls, following the deaths of senior MLAs. The decision favored family members, causing dissatisfaction among other aspirants. The selection process was marked by intense discussions and competition within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:18 IST
Congress Announces Family Candidates Amidst Bypoll Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has unveiled Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls in Bagalkot and Davangere South. The selection follows the passing of senior MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, leading to bypolls in these constituencies.

The announcement has stirred discontent within Congress, especially in Davangere South, where some aspirants were overlooked despite significant community pressures. Yet, the Congress leadership, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, asserts unity in facing the election.

Despite stiff competition and internal disagreements, party leaders demonstrated a commitment to unity and victory, promising robust campaigning in support of the chosen candidates. The upcoming polls are scheduled for April 9, underlining a critical test for the Congress amid these internal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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