India's Global Tech Leadership: A Vision for Bharat Innovates

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, addressing the Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit at IIT Bombay, underscored India's pivotal role in tackling global challenges while supporting emerging economies in the Global South.

Pradhan expressed confidence that India will not only meet domestic demands but also address global issues through deep technology and innovation. The summit, a precursor to Bharat Innovates 2026 in France, featured 137 deep-tech startups selected from over 3,000 applications.

Pradhan emphasized the potential of India's sustainability initiatives and its leadership aspirations in the energy sector, particularly with biomass conversion and hydrogen energy. He pointed to India's successes in digital transactions and affordable healthcare as models for the world. The event facilitated dialogue among startups, investors, and industry leaders, fostering partnerships for global market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)