Journey to Ancestral Roots: Batt Koch

The Kashmiri film 'Batt Koch', depicting the struggles of a displaced Kashmiri Pandit family, captivated audiences on Sunday with its screening at the sole multiplex in the region.

Helmed by young Kashmiri Pandit filmmakers Siddharth Koul and Ankit Wali, the movie delves into the life of an elderly family member with memory loss who embarks on a poignant journey back to his Kashmir homeland. The narrative explores themes of longing and emotional ties to one's roots.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, praised the directors' efforts, highlighting the film's significance in promoting Kashmiri culture and talent. The directors emphasized a message of brotherhood and urged global promotion of Kashmiri cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)