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Journey to Ancestral Roots: Batt Koch

Kashmiri film 'Batt Koch' explores the poignant story of a displaced Kashmiri Pandit family. Directed by Siddharth Koul and Ankit Wali, the film follows an elderly man's journey to revisit his ancestral home. It highlights the deep emotional bond and yearning for their homeland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:11 IST
Journey to Ancestral Roots: Batt Koch
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmiri film 'Batt Koch', depicting the struggles of a displaced Kashmiri Pandit family, captivated audiences on Sunday with its screening at the sole multiplex in the region.

Helmed by young Kashmiri Pandit filmmakers Siddharth Koul and Ankit Wali, the movie delves into the life of an elderly family member with memory loss who embarks on a poignant journey back to his Kashmir homeland. The narrative explores themes of longing and emotional ties to one's roots.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, praised the directors' efforts, highlighting the film's significance in promoting Kashmiri culture and talent. The directors emphasized a message of brotherhood and urged global promotion of Kashmiri cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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