Left Menu

Revolutionizing Water Access: Himachal's 10,000 Schemes Initiative

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the implementation of 10,000 water schemes across Himachal Pradesh, prioritizing clean drinking and irrigation water. Projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and a Rs 2,000 crore state scheme address water needs. Infrastructure developments and bus procurements improve regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:44 IST
Revolutionizing Water Access: Himachal's 10,000 Schemes Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has unveiled plans to implement approximately 10,000 water schemes across the state. These initiatives aim to provide clean drinking water and adequate irrigation facilities to residents.

Agnihotri, speaking at the 'Jal Mahotsav' in Baddi, disclosed that claims worth Rs 1,227 crore are pending with the central government concerning various state water schemes. Projects valued at Rs 6,000 crore have been executed under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Alongside water initiatives, the state government is acquiring 297 electric and 250 diesel buses to enhance transportation. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the financial importance of the Doon Assembly constituency, highlighting infrastructure and connectivity advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026