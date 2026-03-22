Revolutionizing Water Access: Himachal's 10,000 Schemes Initiative
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the implementation of 10,000 water schemes across Himachal Pradesh, prioritizing clean drinking and irrigation water. Projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and a Rs 2,000 crore state scheme address water needs. Infrastructure developments and bus procurements improve regional connectivity.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has unveiled plans to implement approximately 10,000 water schemes across the state. These initiatives aim to provide clean drinking water and adequate irrigation facilities to residents.
Agnihotri, speaking at the 'Jal Mahotsav' in Baddi, disclosed that claims worth Rs 1,227 crore are pending with the central government concerning various state water schemes. Projects valued at Rs 6,000 crore have been executed under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Alongside water initiatives, the state government is acquiring 297 electric and 250 diesel buses to enhance transportation. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the financial importance of the Doon Assembly constituency, highlighting infrastructure and connectivity advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Middle East Tensions Surge: Iran and US Trade Threats Over Critical Infrastructure
Middle East Power Tension: Iran's Warning on Energy Infrastructure
Revamping Rajasthan: A Boost to Educational Infrastructure
Centre Signs Reform-Linked MoUs with Five States Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0
PM Modi condemns attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia that threaten regional stability, disrupt global supply chains.