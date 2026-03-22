Revolutionizing Water Access: Himachal's 10,000 Schemes Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has unveiled plans to implement approximately 10,000 water schemes across the state. These initiatives aim to provide clean drinking water and adequate irrigation facilities to residents.

Agnihotri, speaking at the 'Jal Mahotsav' in Baddi, disclosed that claims worth Rs 1,227 crore are pending with the central government concerning various state water schemes. Projects valued at Rs 6,000 crore have been executed under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Alongside water initiatives, the state government is acquiring 297 electric and 250 diesel buses to enhance transportation. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the financial importance of the Doon Assembly constituency, highlighting infrastructure and connectivity advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)