Eid Amid Strife: Lebanese Muslims Face Displacement and Hardship
Lilian Jamaan and many Lebanese Muslims face a somber Eid al-Fitr, displaced by conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The war has forced over a million people to seek shelter, disrupting traditional Ramadan practices. Aid organizations work tirelessly, but resources are strained and the future remains uncertain.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Back home, Lilian Jamaan would have been shopping for Eid al-Fitr, a festive occasion marking the end of Ramadan. However, in Sidon, she finds herself in a school-turned-shelter due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, depriving her and many others of holiday happiness.
The conflict has displaced over a million people, with Israeli strikes claiming more than 1,000 lives, according to Lebanese health officials. Carl Skau from the UN World Food Programme highlights Lebanon's worsening humanitarian crisis, noting the exhaustion of those who have been displaced repeatedly and the declining international funding for aid.
Responding to overwhelming needs, volunteers and organizations distribute essentials like hot meals, blankets, and clothes. Yet, challenges persist, with displaced families struggling to maintain their traditions in makeshift shelters. The yearning for peace and return home remains a constant hope among the displaced, including Jamaan, who continues to pray for an end to the violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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