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Panun Kashmir Plans Constitution and Ayodhya Yatra Boost

Prof Tito Ganju, newly appointed chairman of Panun Kashmir, advocates for a formal constitution to replace the current informal framework. The organization, representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, also resolves to undertake an Ayodhya Yatra, aligning with cultural objectives and enhancing organizational transparency and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:17 IST
Panun Kashmir Plans Constitution and Ayodhya Yatra Boost
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Prof Tito Ganju, the newly appointed chairman of Panun Kashmir, has emphasized the importance of drafting a formal constitution for the organization. According to Ganju, the existing informal structure should be replaced to clarify roles and improve decision-making consistency.

Ganju's comments came during his inaugural meeting since assuming leadership, succeeding Ajay Chrungoo. The meeting was part of the organization's 'Nirvasan Samvat 37' event, where issues on structural, organizational, and community-related aspects were deliberated.

The event concluded with the unanimous decision to embark on an Ayodhya Yatra in September, reflecting the group's commitment to cultural connections and reinforcing the movement's foundational vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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