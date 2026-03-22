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Jan Akrosh Rally: A People's Movement for Change

The CPI(M) is organizing a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 24, concluding its outreach across North India. Over 33 jathas took place, highlighting issues like labor rights and the impact of international policies on the Indian poor. Demands include withdrawal of labor codes and an end to privatization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:57 IST
Jan Akrosh Rally: A People's Movement for Change
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The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is set to organize a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 24, as announced by party general secretary M A Baby.

This event follows a significant outreach effort across North India, termed as 'Jan Akrosh Jathas', which spanned states like Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, and Punjab.

The rally aims to address issues affecting workers and the agrarian community, including demands for the withdrawal of labor codes and opposing privatization, amid concerns over the impact of international policies on domestic livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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