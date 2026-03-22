Jan Akrosh Rally: A People's Movement for Change

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is set to organize a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 24, as announced by party general secretary M A Baby.

This event follows a significant outreach effort across North India, termed as 'Jan Akrosh Jathas', which spanned states like Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, and Punjab.

The rally aims to address issues affecting workers and the agrarian community, including demands for the withdrawal of labor codes and opposing privatization, amid concerns over the impact of international policies on domestic livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)