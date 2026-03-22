Left Menu

Bihar Diwas: Celebrating Heritage and Transformation

Bihar Diwas festivities began in Patna, celebrating Bihar's formation from the Bengal Presidency in 1912. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led the launch, emphasizing the state's rich cultural heritage. He highlighted how Bihar's image has improved over the last 20 years under his and the NDA government's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:52 IST
Bihar Diwas: Celebrating Heritage and Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Diwas celebrations kicked off in Patna on Sunday, marking the state's separation from the Bengal Presidency in 1912. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the festivities with traditional ceremonies, highlighting Bihar's historic and cultural contributions. The three-day event features exhibitions, traditional music, and dances that showcase the region's rich legacy.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha praised Nitish Kumar for institutionalizing Bihar Day in 2010, recalling a time when identifying as Bihari was met with hesitation. Today, the state's legacy is celebrated with pride, reflecting the positive transformations under Kumar and the NDA government's leadership.

Attendees included Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who joined in recognizing the global Bihari diaspora. They acknowledged the community's lasting connections to their roots despite migrating abroad for work generations ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026