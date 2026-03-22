Bihar Diwas: Celebrating Heritage and Transformation

Bihar Diwas celebrations kicked off in Patna on Sunday, marking the state's separation from the Bengal Presidency in 1912. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the festivities with traditional ceremonies, highlighting Bihar's historic and cultural contributions. The three-day event features exhibitions, traditional music, and dances that showcase the region's rich legacy.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha praised Nitish Kumar for institutionalizing Bihar Day in 2010, recalling a time when identifying as Bihari was met with hesitation. Today, the state's legacy is celebrated with pride, reflecting the positive transformations under Kumar and the NDA government's leadership.

Attendees included Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who joined in recognizing the global Bihari diaspora. They acknowledged the community's lasting connections to their roots despite migrating abroad for work generations ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)