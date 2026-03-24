Shaping Responsible Youth: Punjab and UT Chandigarh NSS Convention

A two-day state convention of the National Service Scheme (NSS) for Punjab and UT Chandigarh kicked off at Chandigarh University in Mohali, aiming to enhance youth engagement in nation-building.

Organized by the NSS Chandigarh Regional Directorate, the event gathered over 250 participants from various universities, including state NSS officers, coordinators, and experts. Key dignitaries included Prerna Puri, Secretary Education, UT Administration Chandigarh, who emphasized the NSS's role in fostering socially responsible youth through community service.

The convention featured technical sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops on themes like youth leadership and environmental sustainability, aligning NSS activities with initiatives like MY Bharat and Viksit Bharat @2047. The discussions focused on strengthening NSS coordination mechanisms and effective grassroots implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)