Global Pop Phenomena: From Mandopop to K-Pop

Entertainment news from around the globe highlights the return of Taiwan's Mandopop icon Jay Chou. Set to release his first album in four years, Chou is dropping a lead single with a gripping music video featuring a vampire showdown. The star's unique fusion of Western R&B, hip-hop, and Taiwanese influences ensures a massive following.

The influence of Kpop supergroup BTS continues as they draw massive crowds to their Seoul concert, even pulling 18.4 million livestream viewers globally. Despite a small turnout, HYBE shares fell sharply following a BTS comeback. Fans like Maria Herrera didn't hold back on spending to feel part of an interactive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has led to the postponement of Shakira's Doha concert and the Abu Dhabi music festival featuring the Jonas Brothers. Other music sector news includes the passing of OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky, 43, and Italian music icon Gino Paoli, 91. Additionally, Julien's 'Music Icons' auction brings heavy metal memorabilia to the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)