A Tribute to Icons: Asha Bhosle and BTS Captivate Audiences

The entertainment world mourns the loss of renowned Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who died at age 92 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of versatile and high-energy music cherished across India and the globe. Tributes pour in for the legendary artist who also collaborated with Boy George, extending her influence internationally.

In another realm of music, global K-pop sensation BTS brought their 'ARIRANG' tour to AMC theaters, capturing audiences who couldn't attend concerts in person. Fans gathered in Los Angeles to experience the live magic on the big screen, solidifying BTS's universal fandom.

On the business front, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman commences his ambitious $64 billion bid for Universal Music Group, engaging with French billionaire Vincent Bollore. Ackman describes Bollore's intrigued response as promising, potentially setting a new industry precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)