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Emily Bader and Logan Lerman Star in Netflix's '13 Going on 30' Reboot

Actors Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will headline Netflix's reboot of the 2004 comedy film '13 Going on 30'. Directed by Brett Haley with a script by Hannah Markswith and Flora Greeson, the film's plot remains undisclosed. Jennifer Garner joins as executive producer, adding continuity to the nostalgic tale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:41 IST
Emily Bader and Logan Lerman Star in Netflix's '13 Going on 30' Reboot
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Actors Emily Bader and Logan Lerman have been tapped to lead Netflix's reboot of the iconic 2004 comedy film '13 Going on 30'. The new adaptation will be helmed by Brett Haley, with a screenplay penned by Hannah Markswith and revised by Flora Greeson. Details of the plot are shrouded in secrecy.

The original film, which starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, followed a 13-year-old girl who magically wakes up as a 30-year-old woman. With Brett Haley at the helm, who describes the original as 'one of the rare and perfect films', this remake is poised to recapture the magic that made the original a beloved classic.

Jennifer Garner, who played the lead in the original, returns as an executive producer, ensuring a seamless connection to the original's charm. Produced under RK Films by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, the film promises to deliver a heartfelt story with a fresh cast and timeless appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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