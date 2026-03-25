Temple Economy: Transforming Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Landscape

Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh announced a significant shift in the state's economic model, marking tourism as a critical driver for growth under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government.

During a media address, Singh emphasized the transformation from a 'graveyard economy' to a 'temple economy', linking tourism directly to job creation, local incomes, and global visibility.

The minister revealed a substantial growth in tourist arrivals, including over 156 crore, with flagship initiatives boosting these numbers. Further developments in infrastructure and policy have attracted hefty investments, supporting the local economy and cultural recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)