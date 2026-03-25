Left Menu

Temple Economy: Transforming Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Landscape

The Uttar Pradesh government's tourism initiatives have significantly accelerated economic growth in the state. With a strategic shift towards a 'temple economy', tourism now bolsters employment, cultural recognition, and rural development. The state recorded 156 crore tourists in 2025, spotlighting major religious destinations and innovative policy measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:52 IST
Temple Economy: Transforming Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh announced a significant shift in the state's economic model, marking tourism as a critical driver for growth under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government.

During a media address, Singh emphasized the transformation from a 'graveyard economy' to a 'temple economy', linking tourism directly to job creation, local incomes, and global visibility.

The minister revealed a substantial growth in tourist arrivals, including over 156 crore, with flagship initiatives boosting these numbers. Further developments in infrastructure and policy have attracted hefty investments, supporting the local economy and cultural recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026