Germany's Government Faces Pressure to Strengthen Digital Violence Laws

Germany's government is under intense scrutiny to reform laws addressing digital violence, following allegations by TV actor Collien Fernandes against her ex-husband, Christian Ulmen. Fernandes claimed Ulmen used artificial intelligence to create pornographic deepfakes resembling her, igniting a national conversation on online violence against women.

Thousands gathered in Berlin to support Fernandes and demand better protections. Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig responded by proposing a bill to criminalize the production of such deepfakes, with penalties including imprisonment. The initiative aims to fill current legal gaps, which only cover distribution of these materials.

The debate pushed legislators to consider stronger accountability for online platforms, emphasizing that digital violence must not become a profitable venture. Fernandes filed charges in Spain, highlighting legal deficiencies in Germany's protection of women's rights. Proceedings in Spain are ongoing, addressing various allegations including serious threats and public defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)