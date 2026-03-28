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Displaced Hopes: Pregnant Women In Lebanon's War Zone

Amid Israeli strikes on Lebanon, pregnant women like Hawraa Houmani face challenging conditions in makeshift shelters. With over a million displaced, limited medical access heightens the struggle. Despite psychological help from midwives, the absence of proper healthcare raises concerns as many expectant mothers approach their due dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:32 IST
Displaced Hopes: Pregnant Women In Lebanon's War Zone

In early March, as Israeli strikes cast a dark shadow over southern Lebanon, 29-year-old Hawraa Houmani found herself fleeing her home near Nabatieh. With nine months of pregnancy behind her, Houmani was forced to seek refuge in a school shelter in Beirut, losing the crucial care of her trusted doctor.

'THE JOY IS INCOMPLETE' Despite being turned away for an initial check-up, she gave birth to her son Ali on March 11. Houmani, her family, and over a million displaced persons are enduring harsh conditions in Lebanon, where the UN Population Fund estimates 13,500 displaced pregnant women face uncertainty and limited healthcare.

Midwife Ahlam Sayegh offers psychological support but laments the scarcity of necessities. As the conflict stretches on, with Israel threatening further escalation, expectant mothers like Sarah Shahla, pregnant with a baby girl, hope for the chance to return home to stability and safety before delivering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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