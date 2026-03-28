Netflix Ups Rates Amid New Content Push, Swift Dominates iHeartRadio Awards

Netflix has increased subscription prices for all U.S. plans as it expands into video podcasts and live sports content. The ad-supported tier now costs $8.99, up from $7.99, with the standard plan rising by $2 to $19.99, the streaming giant's website confirms.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift clinched seven awards including Artist of the Year and Best Pop Album for 'The Life of a Showgirl.' Swift, on stage, advocated for giving artists the time to hone their skills without rushing for online feedback.

In other news, comedian Bill Maher will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at Washington's Kennedy Center. Furthermore, Italy seized assets worth €20 million in a fraud investigation against Swiss actress Ursula Andress. Meanwhile, the DOJ has issued subpoenas in its antitrust probe of Paramount's Warner Bros acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)