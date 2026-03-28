Left Menu

Netflix Ups Rates Amid New Content Push, Swift Dominates iHeartRadio Awards

Netflix raised US subscription prices as it ventures into video podcasts and live sports. Taylor Swift received seven iHeartRadio Awards. Bill Maher will receive a comedy award. Italian police seized assets in a fraud case against Ursula Andress. The US DOJ continues its antitrust investigation of Warner-Paramount acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:35 IST
Netflix Ups Rates Amid New Content Push, Swift Dominates iHeartRadio Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Netflix has increased subscription prices for all U.S. plans as it expands into video podcasts and live sports content. The ad-supported tier now costs $8.99, up from $7.99, with the standard plan rising by $2 to $19.99, the streaming giant's website confirms.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift clinched seven awards including Artist of the Year and Best Pop Album for 'The Life of a Showgirl.' Swift, on stage, advocated for giving artists the time to hone their skills without rushing for online feedback.

In other news, comedian Bill Maher will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at Washington's Kennedy Center. Furthermore, Italy seized assets worth €20 million in a fraud investigation against Swiss actress Ursula Andress. Meanwhile, the DOJ has issued subpoenas in its antitrust probe of Paramount's Warner Bros acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk's Unusual Involvement in High-Level Political Discussions

Elon Musk's Unusual Involvement in High-Level Political Discussions

 United States
2
Houthis Warn of Intervention If US-Israel Escalate Against Iran

Houthis Warn of Intervention If US-Israel Escalate Against Iran

 Global
3
Dutch Triumph: Reijnders Seals Victory Against Norway

Dutch Triumph: Reijnders Seals Victory Against Norway

 Netherlands
4
Idaho's Controversial Law: A New Chapter in the Transgender Rights Debate

Idaho's Controversial Law: A New Chapter in the Transgender Rights Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026