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Pope Leo XIV Urges Monaco to Embrace Peace and Reject Idolatry

Pope Leo XIV visited Monaco, urging the principality to leverage its wealth and influence for global good. He emphasized the rejection of power and money idolatry and critiqued the global culture of war. Monaco remains one of Europe's few nations where Catholicism is the state religion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:01 IST
Pope Leo XIV Urges Monaco to Embrace Peace and Reject Idolatry
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Pope Leo XIV made a historic visit to Monaco, marking the first papal visit since 1538. Upon his arrival, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene extended a warm welcome to the pontiff at the heliport. The occasion was marked by a ceremonial cannon salute and a harmonious echo of foghorns from the marina's luxury yachts.

During his visit, Leo stressed the importance of Monaco using its wealth and influence to advocate for peace in a climate gripped by the idolatry of power and money. He specifically highlighted the principality's potential to make a global impact given its stature and resources.

At the Monaco cathedral, Leo spoke to local Catholics about upholding their faith, particularly opposing abortion and euthanasia, aligning with Monaco's adherence to Catholicism as the official state religion. The Pope's visit underscored Monaco's unique position as a global advocate for environmental protection and cultural preservation.

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