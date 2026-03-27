Farooq Abdullah Urges Global Peace Amid West Asia Conflict

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has made a fervent appeal for the cessation of conflict in West Asia, emphasizing the global need for peace. The call came after Abdullah performed Friday prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah highlighted the ongoing 'war situation,' urging influential nations to intervene and end hostilities. He remarked on the public's role, stating that people worldwide can only pray for divine intervention in the matter.

Abdullah also backed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an assembly session, urging him to leverage his influence to resolve the conflict 'in the interest of humanity.'