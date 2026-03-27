Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Urges Global Peace Amid West Asia Conflict

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, appeals for the cessation of conflict in West Asia for global peace. Following Friday prayers, he emphasizes the role of 'big powers' in ending the war, echoing Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's request to PM Narendra Modi for intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:04 IST
Farooq Abdullah Urges Global Peace Amid West Asia Conflict
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has made a fervent appeal for the cessation of conflict in West Asia, emphasizing the global need for peace. The call came after Abdullah performed Friday prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah highlighted the ongoing 'war situation,' urging influential nations to intervene and end hostilities. He remarked on the public's role, stating that people worldwide can only pray for divine intervention in the matter.

Abdullah also backed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an assembly session, urging him to leverage his influence to resolve the conflict 'in the interest of humanity.'

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Investigates Ticket-for-Money Scandal

Delhi Police Investigates Ticket-for-Money Scandal

 India
2
SpaceX: A Historic Wall Street Ride

SpaceX: A Historic Wall Street Ride

 Global
3
Israel's Fiscal Future: Challenges Ahead

Israel's Fiscal Future: Challenges Ahead

 Global
4
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Odisha

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026