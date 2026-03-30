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Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja Welcome Second Son into Their Family

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja celebrated the birth of their second son, marking a new chapter in their family's journey. The joyous news was shared on social media. Their first son, Vayu, was born in 2022. Both children symbolize happiness and an expansion of the family's love.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:49 IST
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja Welcome Second Son into Their Family
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, along with her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, joyfully announced the birth of their second son. The couple took to Instagram on Sunday to share the good news with their followers.

The announcement read, 'With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.' Their first son, Vayu, welcomes his little brother with enthusiasm and the couple expressed their profound sense of joy.

Sonam and Anand, who married in 2018, previously welcomed their firstborn, Vayu, in 2022. With their growing family, they are excited to embrace this new chapter, filled with love and blessings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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