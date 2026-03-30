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KMT Leader Cheng Li-wun to Visit China: A New Era for Taiwan-China Relations?

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's opposition party, the KMT, is set to visit China in April following an invitation from President Xi Jinping. Her visit signals a potential shift towards closer ties with Beijing amidst ongoing tensions between Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:18 IST
KMT Leader Cheng Li-wun to Visit China: A New Era for Taiwan-China Relations?

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT), is set to visit China in April at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. This visit comes shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump's anticipated trip to Beijing. Cheng's election as KMT chairwoman last October signaled a potential warming in cross-strait relations.

China has consistently welcomed KMT officials while dismissing talks with Taiwan's current government, labeling President Lai Ching-te a separatist. In welcoming the invitation, Cheng expressed hope for a new era of understanding and stability across the Taiwan Strait, committing to fostering peace and mutual trust.

The timing of Cheng's visit coincides with heightened military budget discussions in Taiwan and an expected U.S. diplomatic mission. The KMT insists on detailed defense plans while supporting enhanced security measures. Meanwhile, a historical context of unresolved tensions underpins these diplomatic movements between Taiwan and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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