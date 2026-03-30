Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Silence on Sabarimala

In a potent critique, Rahul Gandhi charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with maintaining silence on the Sabarimala issue during his Kerala visit, suggesting a collaboration between BJP and LDF. He accused the BJP of shielding the LDF from investigations and using religious topics solely for electoral gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Silence on Sabarimala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the Sabarimala issue during his visit to Kerala, suggesting a collaborative effort between the BJP and the LDF. Speaking at a Congress election meeting in Adoor, Gandhi alleged that the BJP is clandestinely supporting the CPI(M), forming a coalition against the UDF in the upcoming elections.

Gandhi accused the BJP of avoiding enforcement actions against the LDF leadership in Kerala, pointing out the differential treatment of Congress leaders who, he claimed, faced numerous legal challenges. He stated that Prime Minister Modi uses religious issues, like the Lord Ayyappa temple, selectively for electoral advantages, critiquing his omission of the Sabarimala topic in Palakkad.

Highlighting an 'ideological fight' against the BJP and the RSS, Gandhi emphasized that the Congress represents a national counterforce to the BJP. He assured that any irregularities concerning the Sabarimala temple would be addressed if the UDF comes to power, asserting accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government's Bold Move: Extending Social Security to Unorganised Workers

Government's Bold Move: Extending Social Security to Unorganised Workers

 India
2
India's 16th Census: Ensuring Confidentiality and Embracing Digital Innovation

India's 16th Census: Ensuring Confidentiality and Embracing Digital Innovati...

 India
3
Vijay's Whistle Revolution: A New Political Era in Chennai

Vijay's Whistle Revolution: A New Political Era in Chennai

 India
4
Economic Fortitude: India's Resilient Rupee Amid Global Challenges

Economic Fortitude: India's Resilient Rupee Amid Global Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026