Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Silence on Sabarimala

In a fiery address, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the Sabarimala issue during his visit to Kerala, suggesting a collaborative effort between the BJP and the LDF. Speaking at a Congress election meeting in Adoor, Gandhi alleged that the BJP is clandestinely supporting the CPI(M), forming a coalition against the UDF in the upcoming elections.

Gandhi accused the BJP of avoiding enforcement actions against the LDF leadership in Kerala, pointing out the differential treatment of Congress leaders who, he claimed, faced numerous legal challenges. He stated that Prime Minister Modi uses religious issues, like the Lord Ayyappa temple, selectively for electoral advantages, critiquing his omission of the Sabarimala topic in Palakkad.

Highlighting an 'ideological fight' against the BJP and the RSS, Gandhi emphasized that the Congress represents a national counterforce to the BJP. He assured that any irregularities concerning the Sabarimala temple would be addressed if the UDF comes to power, asserting accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)