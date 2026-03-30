Inaugural Celebration of Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu: A Fusion of Italian Elegance and Chengdu Culture

On March 28, 2026, the Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu marked its grand opening, becoming the first of the brand's hotels in Southwest China. Strategically located near the city's central axis at Tianfu Square, it promises to be a hub of Italian elegance infused with Chengdu's vibrant cultural heritage.

The hotel, themed as the 'City's Stylish Social Salon,' offers 49-square-meter rooms adorned with high-end Italian design and Eastern living philosophies. Each room comes equipped with luxurious amenities such as King Koil mattresses, SMEG retro appliances, and more, ensuring comfort and sophistication for guests.

Features include the 2839 Café/Bar, a pillarless ballroom for grandeur events, a Sky Art Gallery, and much more, all designed to blend Italian aesthetics with Sichuan traditions. The hotel serves as a new luxury landmark in Chengdu's development as an International Consumption Center City.