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Inaugural Celebration of Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu: A Fusion of Italian Elegance and Chengdu Culture

The Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu celebrated its opening on March 28, 2026, as the first of its brand in Southwest China. This luxury hotel merges Italian design with Chengdu's rich culture, providing guests with a multidimensional lifestyle experience through premium amenities, art events, and exclusive gathering spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chengdu | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:23 IST
Inaugural Celebration of Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu: A Fusion of Italian Elegance and Chengdu Culture
  • Country:
  • China

On March 28, 2026, the Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu marked its grand opening, becoming the first of the brand's hotels in Southwest China. Strategically located near the city's central axis at Tianfu Square, it promises to be a hub of Italian elegance infused with Chengdu's vibrant cultural heritage.

The hotel, themed as the 'City's Stylish Social Salon,' offers 49-square-meter rooms adorned with high-end Italian design and Eastern living philosophies. Each room comes equipped with luxurious amenities such as King Koil mattresses, SMEG retro appliances, and more, ensuring comfort and sophistication for guests.

Features include the 2839 Café/Bar, a pillarless ballroom for grandeur events, a Sky Art Gallery, and much more, all designed to blend Italian aesthetics with Sichuan traditions. The hotel serves as a new luxury landmark in Chengdu's development as an International Consumption Center City.

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