Crafting Cocktails and Careers: Mohammad Ali's Bar Revolution

Mohammad Ali, though not the legendary boxer, embodies similar tenacity and passion in a different arena: bartending. With over 20 years in the industry, Ali transitioned from a curious waiter at a beach shack in Palolem to a highly respected mixologist and consultant in India.

A chance introduction to flair bartending ignited Ali's enthusiasm, leading him to train under Shawn D'Souza at the IHM Goa. This mentorship honed his skills, nurtured his creativity, and set the foundation for his career. Ali excelled in bartending competitions, deepening his understanding of cocktail history and artistry.

Today, Ali is a driving force behind India's vibrant bar scene. In 2013, he established The Mixologist Academy and One Stop Bar Solutions, offering top-tier training and consultancy. As a founding member of the Indian Flair Bartenders Association, Ali continues to elevate the industry with his innovative ventures and commitment to excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)