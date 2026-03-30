Nazara Technologies to Raise Rs 500 Crore for Strategic Acquisitions

Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies has announced its board's approval of a significant Rs 500 crore fundraising through a preferential issue of warrants. This financial injection is set to underwrite major strategic acquisitions, including Bluetile and BestPlay, thus propelling growth across Nazara's existing business segments.

The initiative will involve issuing up to 1.92 crore warrants at Rs 260 each, contingent on shareholder and regulatory endorsements. A noteworthy participant in this fundraising is Riambel Capital PCC, a SEBI-registered Category I Foreign Portfolio Investor, securing 94.85 lakh warrants of the issuance.

According to CEO Nitish Mittersain, the Rs 500 crore fundraise aligns with Nazara's ambitious growth trajectory. The company is poised to convene an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on April 30, 2026, to obtain necessary approvals. Besides its expansion strategy, the board also sanctioned an unsecured loan to their subsidiary, Smaaash Entertainment Private Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)