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Uttarakhand Celebrates Literary Excellence at Sahitya Bhushan Samman

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored Dr. Jiten Thakur with the Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan Samman, acknowledging the state's rich literary tradition. Dhami announced plans for literary villages and emphasized the government's support for literature's role in society. Other prominent writers also received accolades for their literary contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:26 IST
Uttarakhand Celebrates Literary Excellence at Sahitya Bhushan Samman
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami awarded the state's premier literary accolade, the Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan Samman, to Dr. Jiten Thakur, a distinguished figure in the literary community.

The 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman Ceremony-2025' was marked by Dhami's expression of pride in the state's literary heritage, inspired by its majestic landscapes and history. He announced the creation of two 'Sahitya Grams', or literary villages, aimed at promoting literary tourism.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the government's commitment to fostering the literary arts, emphasizing literature's vital societal role. The ceremony also recognized other literary icons, underscoring the state's enduring cultural influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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