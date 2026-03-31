Kerala Gold Loss Case Fuels Political Firestorm

Kerala's political landscape heated up as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the controversial Sabarimala gold loss case during an election campaign.

The incident gained traction due to a photo showing Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime suspect, alongside Congress leaders, sparking public interest and political gamesmanship.

With rallies and social media campaigns underway, both CPI(M) and Congress strive to sway public opinion as tempers flair over the gold theft controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)