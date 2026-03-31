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Kerala Gold Loss Case Fuels Political Firestorm

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Rahul Gandhi for highlighting the Sabarimala gold loss case during his campaign. Allegations surfaced when Unnikrishnan Potty, the case's prime accused, was spotted with Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi. This incident has intensified political attacks between Congress and CPI(M).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:27 IST
Kerala Gold Loss Case Fuels Political Firestorm
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political landscape heated up as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the controversial Sabarimala gold loss case during an election campaign.

The incident gained traction due to a photo showing Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime suspect, alongside Congress leaders, sparking public interest and political gamesmanship.

With rallies and social media campaigns underway, both CPI(M) and Congress strive to sway public opinion as tempers flair over the gold theft controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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