Sonia Gandhi Recovered and Released: A Health Update
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been released from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after successfully recovering from a systemic infection. Admitted on March 24 with fever, Gandhi's condition improved following antibiotic treatment. She will continue to receive care and follow-up at home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:26 IST
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Sonia Gandhi, a prominent leader in the Congress party, has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after recovering from a systemic infection, according to medical officials.
Gandhi, hospitalized on the evening of March 24 with a fever, responded positively to antibiotics during her seven-day stay.
Hospital chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop reported that Gandhi will require further treatment and follow-up care at home following her recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)