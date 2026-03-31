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Sonia Gandhi Recovered and Released: A Health Update

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been released from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after successfully recovering from a systemic infection. Admitted on March 24 with fever, Gandhi's condition improved following antibiotic treatment. She will continue to receive care and follow-up at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:26 IST
Sonia Gandhi Recovered and Released: A Health Update
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, a prominent leader in the Congress party, has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after recovering from a systemic infection, according to medical officials.

Gandhi, hospitalized on the evening of March 24 with a fever, responded positively to antibiotics during her seven-day stay.

Hospital chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop reported that Gandhi will require further treatment and follow-up care at home following her recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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