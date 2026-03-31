Sonia Gandhi Recovered and Released: A Health Update

Sonia Gandhi, a prominent leader in the Congress party, has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after recovering from a systemic infection, according to medical officials.

Gandhi, hospitalized on the evening of March 24 with a fever, responded positively to antibiotics during her seven-day stay.

Hospital chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop reported that Gandhi will require further treatment and follow-up care at home following her recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)