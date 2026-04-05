Historic Tour and Spiritual Impact: Shikshapatri's UK Journey

The Bodleian Libraries at Oxford University have launched a nationwide tour of the 'Shikshapatri', a rare Hindu scripture, to mark its 200th anniversary. The script, originating from Gujarat and composed by Sahajananda Swami in 1826, will be showcased in temples across the UK, presenting an exceptional viewing opportunity for 20,000-30,000 people.

This spiritual manuscript, also referred to as 'a letter of teachings', serves as a guide for ethical and spiritual living. The script consists of 212 Sanskrit shlokas, highlighting principles like compassion and social harmony, enduringly significant two centuries post its creation.

On display at the Bodleian's Weston Library but traveling until August 2026, 'Shikshapatri' is more than a historical artifact. Oxford University acknowledges its ongoing influence over devotees daily, advancing societal virtues such as non-violence and honesty, firmly embedding ethical culture and spiritual values in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)