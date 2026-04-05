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Meditation: Igniting the Inner Lamp for Peace and Clarity

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the transformative power of meditation in achieving peace, clarity, and a positive outlook. He noted meditation's ability to reduce stress and improve focus, highlighting its accessibility to all, not just spiritual seekers. Meditation is a path to balanced and fulfilling living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:02 IST
Meditation: Igniting the Inner Lamp for Peace and Clarity
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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the transformative potential of meditation during a recent event, stressing its ability to bring peace and clarity to individuals. He emphasized that while modern challenges abound, conflict often resides within ourselves, and meditation offers a path to inner peace.

Radhakrishnan cited the wisdom of Tamil sage Thirumoolar, comparing meditation to lighting an inner lamp that dispels ignorance and brings truth. He underscored that meditation transcends spiritual seeking, suitable for anyone striving to elevate their consciousness.

The vice president cautioned against prioritizing material success over meaningful living. He reflected on meditation's ability to reduce stress, enhance focus, and encourage emotional resilience, enabling a balanced, enriched life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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