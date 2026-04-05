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Mizoram's Majestic Easter: A Symphony of Faith and Tradition

In Mizoram, Easter Sunday is celebrated with special worship services, community feasts, and the distribution of Easter eggs. The festivity marks Jesus Christ's resurrection and brings together thousands in faith and tradition. Churches across denominations hold services, sermons, and hymns throughout the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:12 IST
Mizoram's Majestic Easter: A Symphony of Faith and Tradition
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  • India

Mizoram, a predominantly Christian state, observed Easter Sunday with vibrant festivities, underscoring the importance of resurrection in Christian faith. Worship services, community feasts, and Easter egg distributions were held, reflecting the religious solemnity of the occasion.

Various denominations participated, with thousands attending church services featuring biblical sermons and musical performances. 'He Is Arisen' reverberated through towns and villages as Salvation Army bands played.

Ceremonies began Saturday evening with vigils and continued Sunday with high tea and community feasts. Catholics conducted mass and Easter processions in a weekend that highlighted tradition and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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