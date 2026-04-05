PSV Eindhoven Clinches 27th Dutch League Title Amidst Celebrations
PSV Eindhoven secured the Dutch Eredivisie championship following a draw between Feyenoord and Volendam. PSV's 4-3 victory over Utrecht left them with an unassailable lead. It's PSV's third consecutive title and their 27th overall, solidifying their position behind Ajax's record of 36 titles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:10 IST
PSV Eindhoven celebrated their latest triumph in the Dutch football league on Sunday, securing the Eredivisie title after rivals Feyenoord fell short in their match against Volendam.
The goalless draw for Feyenoord dashed their diminishing title hopes, as PSV had already bolstered their position with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Utrecht, reaching 71 points and ensuring an uncatchable lead.
This marks the third consecutive league victory for PSV, now with 27 league titles in their history. The streets of Eindhoven erupted in celebration, reflecting the anticipation and excitement that had been building among fans.
(With inputs from agencies.)