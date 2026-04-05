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Tragic Drowning: The Untimely Death of Actor Rahul Banerjee

Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, 43, died after allegedly drowning during a television shoot at Talsari beach, Odisha. The police have registered an FIR following a complaint from his wife. Investigations are ongoing, and negligence charges have been filed against the TV serial's producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:04 IST
Tragic Drowning: The Untimely Death of Actor Rahul Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha police have opened an investigation following the tragic death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, aged 43. Banerjee drowned while filming a Bengali TV serial at Talsari beach, Balasore district, on March 29. Authorities confirmed the registration of an FIR after a complaint from the actor's wife.

Police are probing the incident from all angles, including the possibility of criminal conspiracy. Evidence is being meticulously gathered, with officials aiming to draw a conclusive understanding of the tragedy. Banerjee's career spanned numerous Bengali films and TV soaps, achieving significant acclaim.

In Kolkata, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum has raised allegations of negligence against the show's producers, accusing them of compromising safety protocols during the beach shoot. Kolkata Police have lodged a 'Zero FIR' to facilitate further investigation into the producers' actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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