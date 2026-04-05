Punjab Farmers Reel Under Weather Havoc, Demand Urgent Compensation
Farmers and opposition leaders in Punjab demand compensation for crops damaged by unseasonal rain and hailstorms. Leaders call for immediate crop loss assessments. Wheat, maize, and vegetable crops were severely affected, with some areas facing 100% destruction. Urgent action is urged to protect the farmers' livelihoods.
- Country:
- India
Farmers in Punjab, alongside opposition leaders, are calling for compensation following devastating crop damage due to recent unseasonal rain and hailstorms across several districts, including Amritsar and Bathinda. The affected parties urge the state government to expedite crop loss assessments and implement relief measures immediately, lamenting the severe impact on wheat and maize crops.
Prominent figures, such as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, highlight the urgent need for 'girdawari' – crop loss assessments. They report dire situations where certain areas suffered complete crop destruction, with political figures pressing for compensation amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 per acre.
The ongoing adverse weather, worsened by a series of active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations, has prompted further concerns. Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has contacted Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a relief package and immediate intervention. The severe weather has caused delays in the critical harvest period, threatening both crop quality and farmers' economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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