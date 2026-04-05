Ayodhya's Evolution: From Social Awakening to Modern Metropolis

Ayodhya is witnessing a significant transformation, a blend of urban development and a cultural renaissance, according to Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Speaking at the closure of the Ayodhya Parv, he stressed the importance of embracing the values Lord Rama espoused, which are vital to restoring India's fundamental identity of prosperity, sensitivity, and social harmony.

Despite centuries of foreign dominance, India has maintained its self-respect, and post-independence efforts aim to rejuvenate the nation's ethos through the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. This movement has not only been pivotal in societal awakening but also in the ongoing construction of the Ram temple. Rai highlighted that the 2019 Supreme Court decision facilitated this transformative phase.

With the completion of the temple structure marked by notable ceremonies, Ayodhya's landscape is drastically changing. Large-scale infrastructure projects are reshaping Ayodhya and its neighboring twin city, Faizabad, making them modern urban centers while retaining their cultural heart.

(With inputs from agencies.)