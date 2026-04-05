To counter TMC's cut money culture and 'bhoy', people have BJP's 'bharosa': PM at poll rally in Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
To counter TMC's cut money culture and 'bhoy', people have BJP's 'bharosa': PM at poll rally in Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- TMC
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- cut money
- Cooch Behar
- poll rally
- politics
- bharosa
- bhoy
- West Bengal
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